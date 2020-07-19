Another COVID-19 testing site opens in Dallas with results expected in 2-3 days

Another COVID-19 testing site opened in Dallas on Monday, and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said those who get tested at the site should get their results back in 48-72 hours.

The testing site, which opened in partnership with the city of Dallas and Texas Department of Emergency Management, is at Mountain View College, 4849 W. Illinois Avenue.

It will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, then from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting on Tuesday.

Those getting tested are asked to enter off Duncanville Rd. and then follow Mountain View College Ave. down to the entrance to the testing area.

Testing is open to all North Texans. There is no residency requirement and people don't need to have symptoms.

One of the big complaints about the other testing sites in Dallas is the amount of time it takes for people getting tested to get their results.

Mayor Johnson said those "who are tested at Mountain View can expect to receive their results within 48-72 hours."

