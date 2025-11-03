Another Celina ISD employee on leave after inappropriate conduct claims

article

The Brief Another Celina High School employee has been placed on administrative leave following allegations of inappropriate conduct. The district is investigating the claims, which relate to the employee's time in the Melissa Independent School District. This is the fifth time a Celina ISD employee has been placed on leave or arrested recently for alleged midconduct.



Another coach in the Celina Independent School District is on leave because of allegations of inappropriate conduct.

Celina ISD Employee on Leave

What we know:

Celina High School employee was placed on administrative leave on Friday, according to a letter the district sent to parents.

Celina ISD said the action was taken as soon as it learned of allegations that the employee may have been involved in inappropriate conduct while working in the Melissa Independent School District.

The district said the employee was hired before the start of the 2025-2026 school year. At that time, there was no evidence of an active or past investigation linked to the employee's teaching certification with the Texas Education Agency.

Celina ISD said the employee is on leave while the district investigates that discrepancy.

What they're saying:

"We recognize the seriousness of this matter and are committed to addressing it with the care, attention, and transparency that our students, parents/guardians, and community deserve. The safety, well-being, and education of our students remain our highest priorities," Celina High School Principal John Burdett said in the letter to parents.

What we don't know:

Celina ISD did not elaborate on the allegations against the employee and Melissa ISD hasn’t yet responded to FOX 4’s request for information.

Melissa police said there is no active police investigation.

FOX 4 has chosen not to release the employee's name because no criminal charges have been filed.

Celina ISD Teachers Arrested

The backstory:

Two other Celina ISD teachers have been in the news recently following arrests.

Caleb Elliott, a history teacher and football coach at Moore Middle School, was arrested in October after being accused of secretly recording boys in a locker room.

A lawsuit claims Elliott had a sexual relationship with a student while working at Celina High School. The district quietly moved him to the middle school in an attempt to cover it up, the suit claims.

Once at the middle school, Elliott allegedly recorded images of more than 30 boys in the locker room. Police said investigators found images of dozens of students on his phone.

He is now facing charges of invasive recording and was placed on administrative leave "indefinitely."

Elliott is the son of Bill Elliott, Celina ISD’s athletic director and the head coach of the Celina High School football team. Both Bill Elliott and the principal of Moore Middle School were placed on leave for the district’s independent investigation into Caleb Elliott.

Another Moore Middle School teacher, Jainya Walder, was arrested this past Thursday afternoon after she was accused of being impaired in her classroom.

The 40-year-old English teacher is now charged with endangering a child.