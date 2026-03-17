Fatal crash shut down I-30 on Trinity River Bridge in downtown Dallas

The Brief Westbound I-30 was closed on the Trinity River Bridge in downtown Dallas early Tuesday morning because of a major crash. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office confirmed a pickup truck struck a pedestrian. The highway has since reopened.



All westbound main lanes of Interstate 30 have reopened on the Trinity River Bridge in Downtown Dallas following a fatal crash early Tuesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

What we know:

The crash occurred on I-30 near Sylvan Avenue around 4:30 a.m.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office confirmed a male pedestrian was struck by a pickup truck and died.

The driver stopped to help and is not facing charges at this time.

The shutdown caused significant delays for the morning commute. All lanes reopened just before 9 a.m.

What we don't know:

The victim has not yet been identified.