Nordstrom at Galleria Dallas will close in May
DALLAS - Nordstrom announced its Galleria Dallas store is closing its doors.
What we know:
The mall department store’s last day of business will be May 16.
What they're saying:
The company did not cite a specific reason for the closure.
"We believe we’ll be best able to serve customers in the area by leveraging our surrounding stores and through our digital channels," Nordstrom said in a statement.
The company also said it understands the impact the closure will have on its employees.
"Decisions like this are never easy, and we understand the impact they have on our team members. We’re committed to taking care of our employees through this transition, including supporting those who are interested in finding another role within Nordstrom," the company said.
What's next:
Two Nordstrom stores will remain open at NorthPark Center in Dallas and Stonebriar Centre in Frisco, plus 10 Nordstrom Rack stores throughout North Texas.
The Source: The information in this story comes from a news release from Nordstrom.