Tarrant County murder suspect recaptured after cutting off ankle monitor

The Brief The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office captured a murder suspect who had been on the run after she cut her ankle monitor off. Lisa Mitchell was originally charged with murder after her involvement in a fentanyl overdose case in North Richland Hills last year. She now faces additional charges for violating conditions of her bond.



The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office recaptured a murder suspect who had been on the run after cutting off her ankle monitor.

Lisa Mitchell

Murder suspect recaptured

What we know:

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office announced 35-year-old Lisa Mitchell was captured on March 18.

TCSO said they located Mitchell after conducting their own investigation supported by tips from the public.

She has been transported to the Tarrant County Jail, and now faces additional charges for violating her bond conditions.

What we don't know:

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office did not say where Mitchell was when she was recaptured.

TCSO previously said she had the means and connections to flee the area.

Lisa Mitchell (previous mugshot)

Murder charges after fentanyl overdose

The backstory:

According to the North Richland Hills Police Department, Lisa Mitchell was one of three people charged with murder last year in a case out of North Richland Hills involving a fentanyl overdose.

Mitchell bonded out of the Tarrant County jail and was ordered to wear an ankle monitor. However, she cut off that ankle monitor and was believed to have fled the area.