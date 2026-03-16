Fort Worth police release video of deadly shooting on Hwy. 287 overpass

The Brief Fort Worth police released 911 audio and bodycam footage showing the fatal shooting of 38-year-old Jose Lara on a Highway 287 overpass. The video shows Lara charging at the responding officer with a broken glass bottle after ignoring multiple commands to drop the weapon. The officer is currently on administrative leave per standard protocol as the department continues its investigation into the incident.



Fort Worth police released multiple videos and audio from the 911 calls related to last week’s deadly officer-involved shooting.

The suspect in this case was cutting himself with a glass bottle and charged at an officer.

He’s been identified as 38-year-old Jose Lara.

The backstory:

The police shooting happened on Thursday afternoon on the Highway 287 overpass at E. Maddox Avenue.

Fort Worth police said a man was shot and killed after he ran towards an officer with broken glass. Witnesses told FOX 4 they saw the man hanging off the overpass and harming himself before running towards the officer.

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What's new:

In the newly released 911 calls, dispatchers can be heard talking to multiple people who saw Lara with one leg dangling from the overpass bridge. At least one caller reported that he was cutting his neck with a glass bottle.

Body camera video shows the first responding officer urging Lara to get back onto the roadway. Instead, the video shows Lara running at the officer with the broken bottle raised.

The officer can be heard ordering Lara to drop the bottle before shots are fired.

What they're saying:

Chief Eddie Garcia said he doesn’t believe the officer wanted to use deadly force.

"The fact that he goes up to try to make contact with the individual, trying to plead with him to ‘put the bottle down, stop doing that, help me out,’ he said. I don’t know if you all picked up on it, but when the officer had to utilize his weapon the words that he used. If there’s ever any indication that this was not the outcome that this officer wanted it was with this video," Chief Garcia said.

What's next:

The officer involved is a six-year veteran of the force. He is on administrative leave, which is standard after any officer-involved shooting.