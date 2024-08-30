4 killed, several injured in crash in Anna along Highway 75

article

At least four people were killed and several others were injured after a major crash in Collin County.

The crash happened Friday around 3:30 p.m. in Anna along Highway 75 just past the White Street Exit.

Anna police confirm at least four people have died, and several more were injured. However, they could not specify how many people were hurt or how serious the injuries are.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved, but SKY 4 video shows at least one vehicle that caught fire.

All northbound lanes of 75 near the White Street Exit are blocked off as crews work to investigate and clean up this scene.

People are being asked to avoid the area.