Suspicious parents likely stopped pediatrician's assistant from victimizing more children, police say

The Brief Angel Nunez is accused of luring young boys into a medical room away from their parents, claiming they needed a hernia exam, and then touching them inappropriately. Police identified three victims. Nunez is charged in two of those cases. Additional parents have come forward saying their children may have become victims if they hadn't intervened when Nunez tried to take them to another room.



More charges are possible in the case against a former medical assistant accused of luring young patients away from their parents and fondling them at a pediatric clinic.

Angel Nunez, 25, is already charged with two counts of indecency with a child.

Irving police said he took several patients at Little Spurs Pediatric to medical rooms away from their parents. Once inside the room, he claimed they needed a hernia exam or genitalia test and inappropriately touched them.

The department started investigating him after the pediatric facility filed a report with Child Protective Services.

"They saw some stuff that was outside of the policies and procedures. They had some concerns. They made a report to CPS," said Irving PD Det. Andrew Padrutt. "Right off the bat, we quickly identified that there were three victims."

The first two victims were 9 and 14 years old.

A charge is unlikely to result from that third victim’s case.

"Their family is uncooperative. They’re just not wanting to come forward," Det. Padrutt said.

But since the news of the first three allegations broke, detectives said they’ve spoken to more parents whose children may have been close to becoming victims had they not intervened.

"We’ve noticed a trend of where there’s maybe not an offense but suspicious behavior where Nunez tried to get their child to go alone with them and when the parent insisted on coming with them, then he kind of changed tactics and said, ‘Oh well, that test isn’t necessary,’" Padrutt said. "And it was just very odd, right?"

The department believes that parental intervention saved the children from becoming victims.

"You know, you can never be too careful with your kids. There’s nothing wrong with accompanying your kids, and you should accompany your kids with medical procedures. That stopped a lot of offenses, we believe," the detective said.

Irving police said Nunez saw roughly 600 male patients at Little Spurs Pediatric locations in Irving, Fort Worth, Arlington, and Grand Prairie while employed there from August 2023 to August 2024.

"We believe that there’s likely more victims," Padrutt said.