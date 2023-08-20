Expand / Collapse search
Police make arrest for Dallas double shooting that resulted in woman's death

Southeast Dallas
DALLAS - A 31-year-old woman has been charged with murder for a double shooting Saturday afternoon that resulted in the death of one woman.

This happened just after 3:30 p.m., in the 400 block of Palm Oak Drive.

Responding officers found two women who had been shot.

Both were taken to a local hospital, where one of them, 39-year-old Tramaine Gulley, died from her injuries.

The other victim is in stable condition.

Investigators identified Angel Harris as the suspected shooter. She was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and murder.