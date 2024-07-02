Arrest made 20+ years after baby was left on side of road in Johnson County

article

A woman is facing multiple charges for allegedly leaving a baby on the side of the road in 2001.

In November 2001, a resident picking up cans between Alvarado and Burleson came across the body of a newborn, wrapped in a jacket with the umbilical cord still attached.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says the female child was born alive and believes the child's death was the result of foul play.

With no clues to the baby's identity, investigators referred to the child as "Angel Baby Doe."

In 2021, the sheriff's office sent forensic evidence to Othram, a lab in The Woodlands, Texas that specializes in solving cold cases.

The lab was able to develop a DNA profile for the baby and was able to provide law enforcement with new leads.

In September 2023, DNA samples taken from Shelby Stotts and Angel Baby Doe identified Stotts as the baby's biological mother.

Shelby Stotts (Source: Johnson County)

Stotts was arrested on July 1 and is now facing several charges, including second-degree manslaughter.

According to the indictment, Stotts recklessly caused the death of the child by leaving the baby on the side of the road, failing to give the child medical care and failing to clamp the baby's umbilical cord.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says she will be prosecuted under laws that were in effect at the time.

Othram's technology has been used to identify people in 15 cases in the State of Texas.