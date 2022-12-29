Andrew Tate, arrested in Romania on suspicion of human trafficking, forming organized crime group

article

Social media provocateur and ex-kickboxer Andrew Tate was detained on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and forming an organized crime group on Thursday, Reuters reported.

Tate who has been banned on several social media platforms for hate speech was arrested along with his brother Tristan.

The two will be reportedly detained for 24 hours along various suspects.

Reuters reports that the Tate brothers have been under investigation by local authorities since April.

"The four suspects ... appear to have created an organized crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialised websites for a cost," prosecutors told Reuters.

