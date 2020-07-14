Candace Valenzuela defeats Kim Olson in Democratic runoff for Texas US House District 24

article

Candace Valenzuela, a former Carrollton-Farmers Branch school board member, will go on to face former Irving Mayor Beth Van Duyne in the race for Texas US House District 24

With 60 percent of precincts reporting, Valenzuela claims the victory with 60 percent of the votes. Retired air force pilot Colonel Kim Olson has 40 percent of the votes.

Valenzuela will face former Irving Mayor Beth Van Duyne in November.

Congressman Marchant won re-election in 2018 by a surprisingly small margin. Democrats are aiming to flip that seat, which covers parts of Dallas, Tarrant and Denton counties.

If Valenzuela wins, she could become the first Afro-Latina member of Congress.

