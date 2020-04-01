American Leather making PPE masks for North Texas hospitals

article

American Leather, which is based in Dallas, is stepping up to help out during the coronavirus pandemic by making PPE masks for North Texas hospitals.

They have made 1,000 masks and gowns that they will be taking to Baylor Scott & White.

"We saw the need for this product and we have hundreds of sewers and cutter, and candidly, it came from our founder," the company's CEO, Bruce Birnbach, said. "We reached out to multiple channels, we reached out to the White House, local and state government. We have a great opportunity with Baylor hospital, they are our first production customer."

Birnbach said they have 600 employees in their Dallas factory, and they are doing their best to make sure social distancing is being practiced.

"We would bring them in half at a time at most, change lunch shifts, social distancing," he said.