American death toll continues to rise in war between Israel, Hamas

The death toll continues to rise in the war between Israel and Hamas.

President Joe Biden and Congress said this week that the U.S. will continue to provide support to Israel during this time.

There have been 27 Americans killed in this war so far.

Texas Baptist Men, from North Texas, has been on the ground since Tuesday to assist those who are impacted by the bombings.

Since the start of the war, each passing day grows more tense.

Thursday, U.S. officials reported another increase in the number of Americans killed, with more than a dozen still missing.

"We went out and served a hospital this morning. They were bringing in the wounded. It was on the edge of the hot zone, it was a little intense there," said Gary Finley, with Texas Baptist Men.

Texas Baptist Men sent a team to Israel earlier this week to provide humanitarian support.

The surprise attack by Hamas, and Israel’s retaliation in Gaza, have resulted in thousands of deaths.

In Houston, the local chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations held a press conference.

One speaker condemned the reported atrocities of women being raped and children being killed.

"That is not part of the Islamic culture, that is not part of the Palestinian culture," Rasmy Hassouna said.

The Biden Administration has expressed full support for Israel.

Thursday morning, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a joint press conference with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"You may be strong enough on your own to defend yourself, but as long as America exists, we will always be there by your side," Blinken said.

Netanyahu said Blinken’s visit is a tangible example of America’s support for Israel.

He went on to say Hamas is an enemy of civilization.

"Hamas is Isis, and just as Isis was crushed, so too will Hamas will be crushed and Hamas should be treated exactly the way Isis was treated," Netanyahu said. "They should be spit out from the community of nations. No leader should meet them, no country should harbor them."