American Airlines has a deal with its pilots’ union to limit job losses.

The deal includes things like allowing pilots to take an entire month off then rotate back into the flight schedule.

Many can take early retirement or a year off unpaid.

The airline also extended a deadline for other workers to decide on a buyout or taking time off.

American has more than 130,000 employees and has said it is overstaffed by about 20,000 people.