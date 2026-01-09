American Airlines to start serving Texas BBQ on select flights

article

The Brief American Airlines will serve Texas barbecue on select flights starting in February. First-class passengers flying from DFW to New York airports can preorder Pecan Lodge meals. The menu features brisket, sausage, and classic sides as part of the airline’s centennial celebration.



Starting in February, some American Airlines passengers will have the option of eating authentic Texas barbecue as their in-flight meal.

The airline said they'll be partnering with Pecan Lodge restaurant to serve Texas barbecue on board.

American Airlines to serve Texas BBQ

The meals will be available to first-class passengers on flights from DFW International Airport to LaGuardia Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The meals will be available for preorder starting on Jan. 11 through aa.com or American’s mobile app.

What they're saying:

"As we celebrate American’s centennial anniversary in 2026, we’re looking forward to delighting our customers in new ways that honor unique regional tastes, beginning right here in our home state through one of the most beloved barbecue restaurants in Texas," said Rhonda Crawford, American’s SVP of Customer Experience Design and Strategy. "Our customers deserve nothing but the best, and Pecan Lodge is certainly that."

Featured article

Pecan Lodge meals

February offering: Pecan Lodge barbecue platter

Smoked brisket and smoked sausage, paired with creamy mac and cheese, crisp coleslaw and a side of pickles, onions and barbecue sauce

March offering: Smoked chopped brisket sandwich

Chopped brisket on a fresh brioche bun, served with roasted green beans, creamy potato salad and a side of pickles, onions and barbecue sauce