American Airlines prepares for largest flying day since pandemic this Thanksgiving

article

The Brief American Airlines expects to welcome more than 8 million passengers across nearly 85,000 flights this Thanksgiving season. Sunday, Nov. 29, will mark the airline's busiest day since the pandemic. The airline plans to operate 7,021 flights that day, which averages out to a takeoff every 13 seconds.



American Airlines is preparing for its largest single day of flying since the pandemic as millions of travelers take to the skies for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Holiday travel surge

What we know:

Between Nov. 19 and Dec. 1, American Airlines and its regional partners expect to fly more than 8 million customers on nearly 85,000 flights, company officials said.

Sunday, Nov. 29, will be the airline's busiest day since the pandemic. The airline plans to operate 7,021 flights that day, which averages out to a takeoff every 13 seconds.

At 11 a.m. CT on Nov. 20, Nov. 29 and Nov. 30, the airline expects to have 1,130 flights operating at the exact same time.

What they're saying:

Company executives say the airline is prepared for the massive influx of holiday passengers.

"Thanksgiving is about bringing people closer to family, friends and traditions," American Airlines chief operating officer David Seymour said. "Our team is ready for one of the busiest travel periods of the year, and we're focused on delivering a safe, reliable operation so our customers can spend less time thinking about holiday travel and more time enjoying the holiday."

American Airlines chief customer officer Heather Garboden said the company wants to make the travel process smoother for passengers.

"Whether customers are traveling across the country or around the world, we want every part of their journey to feel easier and more convenient," Garboden said. "From finding the right seat to staying connected in the air, these enhancements give customers more ways to personalize their travel experience."



By the numbers:

Nearly 85,000 total scheduled flights

More than 8 million expected customers

7,021 flights planned for Sunday, Nov. 29

1,130 flights operating simultaneously at 11 a.m. CT on peak travel days.