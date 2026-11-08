Dallas weather: South Texas floods as DFW awaits cold front

The Brief Heavy rain and flash flood warnings impacted Central and South Texas on Sunday, while North Texas stays largely dry. Dallas-Fort Worth will see persistent clouds and seasonable highs in the 70s early in the week, peaking near 78 degrees Wednesday. A dry cold front arriving late Thursday will clear the skies and drop North Texas temperatures into the 60s for the weekend.



Central and South Texas face heavy downpours and flash flood warnings near Corpus Christi today, but North Texas will see mostly dry conditions alongside persistent cloud cover and a weekend cold front.

Sunday forecast

A slow-moving low-pressure system pushing from northwestern Mexico into Texas is driving the heavy precipitation in southern parts of the state. In the Dallas-Fort Worth area, overnight showers dissipated Sunday morning, leaving only light, scattered moisture primarily between Freestone and Anderson counties. Drivers traveling south of Interstate 20 toward southern Tarrant and Dallas counties were urged to take caution on potentially slick roads.

Despite dense overcast skies, Sunday afternoon temperatures in North Texas are expected to remain seasonable, reaching the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Monday forecast

A return of southerly winds on Monday will bring slightly warmer air, pushing highs into the low-to-mid 70s under continued mostly cloudy skies. The low-pressure system shifting northeast on Tuesday brings a slight 20% chance of isolated, pop-up showers, mainly for northern counties, though rainfall totals will remain minimal.

Weather this week

A warming trend will peak Wednesday afternoon with temperatures reaching near 78 degrees ahead of an approaching cold front.

The front is projected to move through Thursday afternoon into Friday, bringing a dry passage with no expected rainfall. Northerly winds behind the front will clear out the clouds and usher in cooler air by Friday afternoon, holding daytime highs below 70 degrees and dropping morning lows into the upper 40s heading into the weekend.

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