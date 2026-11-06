More North Texas residents report missing mail months after federal investigation began

The Brief Oak Cliff resident Jesica Amador told FOX 4 in September she saw her mail in social media videos that included boxes of what seemed to be stolen mail. The United States Postal Service says its investigation remains ongoing and that any mail recovered has been delivered to its intended recipient. Amador says she has not received any mail reported missing. Another North Texas resident is telling FOX 4 she has had trouble getting in contact with USPS about mail she reported missing through the service's app.



Over a month after initially reporting her mail missing, an Oak Cliff resident says she hasn't heard back from the United States Postal Service on their investigation. Now, another North Texas resident says she also hasn't heard back about her missing mail.

Dallas woman reports missing mail

Local perspective:

In September, FOX 4's Shaun Rabb spoke with Jesica Amador, who says she saw her Oak Cliff address on stolen mail seen in a video posted to Instagram.

The video shows boxes full of mail in someone's home. It's still unknown how the mail ended up in that house, or who put it there.

Amador spoke to both Dallas Police and the United States Postal Service, saying she got no clear answers from either before contacting Rabb.

"Am I going to get my mail back? I just want to know. I mean, am I going to get a clear answer? I want them to reach out to me and tell me what’s going to happen with that mail," Amador said.

At the time, the USPS Office of Inspector General confirmed it was investigating Amador's claims.

More missing mail reported

More than a month later, Amador says she has not heard back from the United States Postal Service about her missing mail.

"I haven't received a phone call or an email. Just nothing, just in the dark," Amador tells Rabb now.

Jesica Amador

Now, a second North Texas resident tells FOX 4 her mail has been missing since September. Aundia Rogers says she's been using the USPS app to file her complaints about the missing mail.

She also says she hasn't gotten an update from USPS since filing a claim.

"Once you take the steps of what you know to do and what you've been instructed to do, and you do it and you know there's no follow up, it can be frustrating," Rogers tells Rabb.

What they're saying:

The USPS Office of Inspector General told FOX 4 on Friday the case is still ongoing, but any mail recovered from the investigation was processed and returned to its intended postal customers.

Amador says she or her family has not received any mail she reported missing. "This is a big thing and for them not to say anything, it's just like … how long is this going to go on?"

What you can do:

The USPS OIG encourages anyone who has information or who may be concerned about missing mail to contact them by visiting https://www.uspsoig.gov/hotline.