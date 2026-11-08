29-year-old woman dies after being shot by juvenile suspect in Dallas
DALLAS - A 29-year-old woman died after being shot by a juvenile suspect in Dallas late Saturday night, authorities said.
South Dallas shooting
What we know:
Dallas Police officers responded to a shooting call at 10 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Boulevard.
A preliminary investigation found that Kierra Wilson was shot by a juvenile, according to police. Dallas Fire-Rescue took Wilson to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the motive or circumstances surrounding the shooting, and the investigation remains ongoing under case number 164436-2026.
What you can do:
Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Detective B. Billings at 214-671-3083 or via email at brewster.billings@dallaspolice.gov.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.