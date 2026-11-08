29-year-old woman dies after being shot by juvenile suspect in Dallas

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The Brief A 29-year-old woman died after being shot by a juvenile suspect late Saturday night in South Dallas. Dallas Police responded to the 3000 block of South Boulevard, and the victim was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unknown as detectives continue their investigation.



A 29-year-old woman died after being shot by a juvenile suspect in Dallas late Saturday night, authorities said.

South Dallas shooting

What we know:

Dallas Police officers responded to a shooting call at 10 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Boulevard.

A preliminary investigation found that Kierra Wilson was shot by a juvenile, according to police. Dallas Fire-Rescue took Wilson to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the motive or circumstances surrounding the shooting, and the investigation remains ongoing under case number 164436-2026.

What you can do:

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Detective B. Billings at 214-671-3083 or via email at brewster.billings@dallaspolice.gov.