American Airlines passenger who tried to open door mid-flight could face 20 years in prison

A man who injured a flight attendant while trying to open the door of a plane on a flight from Milwaukee to Dallas earlier this month has been charged.

Abdul-al-Jabbar Oloruntoba Olaiya, 29, is charged with interfering with a flight crew by assault or intimidation.

He was officially arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 26 and made his initial appearance in court.

Olaiya was on American Airlines flight 1915 on Nov. 19 when, about two hours into the flight, he became frustrated with a flight attendant.

Witnesses told law enforcement they heard Olaiya tell the flight attendant he was the "captain of this flight" and that he needed to get off the plane.

According to an incident report, the man rushed the flight attendant and lunged for an airplane door, hitting the flight attendant.

Doug McCright (center), Charlie Boris (right)

Several passengers, including Doug McCright of McKinney and Charlie Boris of Wisconsin, used restraint tape to bind the Olaiya's hands and feet. They then held the man down for the last 30 minutes of the flight.

"It was kind of a fight or flight situation," Boris said. "And everyone just really helped and put together effort, and we all get to go to Thanksgiving."

When the plane landed, DFW Airport Police and the FBI boarded the plane and took Olaiya for a mental evaluation.

If Olaiya is convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

The flight attendant injured her wrist and nec. She was released from the hospital a short time later.