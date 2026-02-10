American Airlines flight attendants say they have “no confidence” in CEO

The Brief American Airlines flight attendants issued a unanimous "no-confidence" vote against CEO Robert Isom, citing a "downward spiral" in leadership and operations. The union criticized "tone-deaf" management for failing to address post-pandemic concerns and allegedly telling staff to sleep on airport floors during storms. Pressure is mounting on American Airlines as the pilots' union has also recently blasted the company’s performance and leadership.



American Airlines flight attendants believe the airline has fallen behind its competitors, and they want a change. The union issued a vote of "no confidence" against the airline’s CEO.

‘No Confidence’ in American Airlines

File photo of an American Airlines Boeing 787 landing at London Heathrow Airport in 2022. (Photo by Robert Smith/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

What we know:

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants represents 28,000 American Airlines flight attendants.

The union is demanding accountability, improved operational support, and a change in leadership.

On Monday, the union’s board of directors also issued a unanimous no-confidence vote over what it calls the "relentless downward spiral" under CEO Robert Isom’s leadership.

What they're saying:

The union believes the company isn’t moving in the right direction and is losing ground to competitors like Delta and United. More specifically, the union said American Airlines has not addressed post-pandemic concerns.

It also criticized how the airline handled the recent winter storm, saying flight attendants were told sleeping on airport floors was "part of the job."

It called Isom’s leadership "tone deaf" and said he disregards the human element.

Big picture view:

The no-confidence vote comes a week after the pilots’ union also criticized the airline’s performance and asked to meet with company leaders.

It’s also notable because neither union is currently negotiating a new contract.