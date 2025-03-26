American Airlines expands winter flights from DFW to Cancun, Punta Cana

article

The Brief American Airlines is adding two new tropical destinations to its flight routes and adding services to popular warm-weather locations this winter. Beginning around Thanksgiving week, the airline is adding four new routes from DFW. New flights from DFW to Hawaii will feature lie-flat seats and more than 1,500 screens with complimentary entertainment.



American Airlines is adding two new tropical destinations to its flight routes and expanding service to popular warm-weather locations this winter.

The Fort Worth-based airline will launch new routes to Cancun, Mexico, and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, starting this holiday season. It’s also increasing service to Hawaii, South America, and Europe, according to a company statement.

An American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX airplane takes off on a test flight from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Texas, on December 2, 2020. - The Boeing 737 MAX is taking another key step in its comeback to commercial travel by attemp Expand

Local perspective:

Beginning around Thanksgiving week, American is adding four new routes from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport:

Kahului, Hawaii (OGG) – begins Nov. 20

Kona, Hawaii (KOA) – begins Nov. 20

Dublin, Ireland (DUB) – service extended through Jan. 6

São Paulo, Brazil (GRU) – increases to 10 weekly flights starting Dec. 3

Passengers boarding an American Airlines flight to Charlotte, North Carolina (Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)

Dig deeper:

American’s flights to Hawaii will feature premium cabin options with lie-flat seats and more than 1,500 screens offering complimentary entertainment. The airline is also introducing Hawaiian-inspired onboard dining, including locally inspired chicken with rice and surf and turf with truffle yaki sauce.

The expanded service to São Paulo marks a more than 40% increase in flights compared to previous winters.

Related article

What they're saying:

"American’s comprehensive global network is designed to give customers more access to the destinations they want to visit," said Brian Znotins, American’s senior vice president of network planning.

"With new routes, more flights on popular routes, and extended seasons to major destinations, American’s schedule is built for travelers looking to escape to sun, sand and more next winter," he said.