Amber Guyger murder trial will take place in Dallas after judge denies change of venue request

A Dallas County judge ruled Monday a fired Dallas police officer charged with murder will have her trial take place in Dallas.

Judge Tammy Kemp denied a change of venue request made by Amber Guyger’s defense attorney’s earlier this summer.

The former officer shot and killed Botham Jean last year in his own apartment. She’d just finished her shift and claimed she went into his apartment by mistake. Guyger said she thought Jean was an intruder in her apartment.

Guyger's defense team asked for the trial to be moved, claiming in court she couldn’t get a fair trial in Dallas County because of the publicity surrounding the case.

But as jury selection took place in the past week and a half, it seemed more and more likely the trial would stay. Twelve jurors and four alternates were selected for the trial last Friday.

Kemp met with both the prosecution and the defense Monday morning to discuss the possibility of a change of venue and issued her ruling Monday afternoon.

Guyger’s trial is set to begin in one week, next Monday, September 23.