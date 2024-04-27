AMBER Alert issued for abducted 2-year-old boy from San Marcos

article

San Marcos police have issued an AMBER Alert for an abducted 2-year-old boy.

Police say Legend Torres was taken from Children's Park in the 200 block of South CM Allen Parkway in San Marcos around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say the suspect is considered armed and potentially dangerous.

They believe he is a family member and that he's headed towards the Dallas Fort Worth area in an unknown vehicle.

Legend is described as a 2-year-old Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He's 3 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 30 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with "Legend since April 2021" on it, black shorts, black ankle socks and blue/white Jordan hightops.

The suspect is 46-year-old Joey Torres. He's described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He's 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 400 pounds. Police say he has visible tattoos on his neck, legs, the back of his head, and earlobes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray shorts and red/white Jordan shoes.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Joey Torres (San Marcos Police Department)

Anyone with information should call 911 immediately.

If you were in the vicinity of Children's Park this afternoon or have any information that could assist in this case, please contact Detective Cope at 512-781-8982. Police say your help is crucial in ensuring the safe return of the abducted child.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.