AMBER Alert: Dallas County boy still missing, father's car found at Houston bus station

An AMBER alert is still active for a 10-year-old boy who was abducted from the Dallas County city of Wilmer.

Investigators believe Ian Aguilar was abducted by his father, 38-year-old Juan Aguilar-Cano Tuesday.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Department says Aguilar-Cano is accused of killing the boy's mother in the family's home off of Interstate 45.

The family identified the woman as Zuleika Lopez, who worked for the City of Dallas in the Development Services department for 19 years.

Police now say Aguilar-Cano's car was found near a Tornado Bus Company in Houston, but he and the boy were not there.

"This is a very fluid, very active investigation. It's still fresh. So we are continuing to do our due diligence in terms of the investigation," said Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown on Thursday.

Police say before this week they had never been called out to the home.

CPS also confirmed it has not been to the home in the past.

A vigil is planned for Thursday night outside the family's home on Oakdale Street in Wilmer.

It is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.