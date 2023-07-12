Amazon Prime Day: What you need to know

Amazon Prime Day is now entering Day Two.

The annual sale for members of Amazon Prime is expected to lead to billions in sales.

Last year, customers bought 60,000 items every minute during the two-day event in the U.S.

More than 100 products have been marked down and there are plenty more to see.

Amazon Prime Day Discounts

The best deals during Prime Day are, as expected, Amazon branded items. Alexa-enabled products, Ring Doorbells, Fire TVs, Kindles and in-house apparel are all discounted.

There is also plenty of apparel deals from places like Gap. Some T-shirts from the store were dropped as low as 70%.

Are Amazon Prime Day Deals actually worth it?

The big question for many shoppers on Prime Day is whether the advertised discounts are actually deals.

That's where camelcamelcamel.com comes in.

The site tracks Amazon prices historically. You put in the product you are thinking about buying, and it will tell you if the price that is being offered is actually a good deal.

Amazon Prime Day Scams

According to the FTC, Amazon was the most impersonated business in 2021.

About 1 in 3 people reported that a scammer pretended to be an Amazon representative.

Consumers lost more than $27 million to fraudsters that year.

Here are a few things to keep in mind:

Amazon will never contact you to request your credit card information

Amazon will not request that you first buy Amazon gift cards to unlock special savings

Do not engage with random texts about deliveries being delayed or paused

Amazon Prime Day Competitors

Amazon isn't alone in offering deals and discounts. Other retailers are looking to get in on your online shopping spree.

Walmart+ Week

Walmart's Prime competitor Walmart+ is holding a massive week of sales of its own. The sales started on Monday and will run through Wednesday, July 13.

The deals include everything from vacuums, appliances, beauty products and more.

Like Amazon, you must be a Walmart+ member to get the deals.

The annual membership is 50% off right now, making it just $49 a year.

See the Walmart+ Week deals: https://www.walmart.com/shop/deals

Target Circle Week

Target Circle Week lasts even longer than Prime Day or Walmart+ Week.

The deals for Target Circle members run through Saturday, July 15.

The deals include everything from clothing and groceries to pool toys and school supplies.

Plus, there are plenty of deals on electronics.

You can join Target Circle for free.

See the Target Circle Week deals here: https://www.target.com/c/target-circle-week/-/N-7196o