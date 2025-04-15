Downtown Dallas shooting: Man accused of shooting, running over victim

article

The Brief Alton Williams, 25, has been arrested and charged with murder after a deadly shooting in downtown Dallas on April 13. Surveillance video—retrieved by police—shows Williams allegedly shooting the victim, dragging him from a car, and running over his body while fleeing the scene. Police identified and located Williams the next day through FLOCK camera footage.



A man accused of fatally shooting another man and running over his body during a confrontation in downtown Dallas has been arrested and charged with murder, police said.

Alton WIlliams

What's new:

Alton Williams, 25, was taken into custody in connection with a deadly shooting on April 13. He has been booked into the Dallas County Jail and charged with murder. No bond has been set.

Downtown Dallas murder

Image 1 of 3 ▼ N Harwood St. Shooting (Source: FOX 4 Terry Van Sickle)

What we know:

Dallas police responded to a shooting call just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North Harwood Street. Officers found a man on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The backstory:

Surveillance footage shows a man parking a car on North Harwood Street around 7:45 p.m. and walking away, according to an arrest affidavit. Over the next two hours, two men—later identified by police as Williams and the victim—are seen repeatedly getting in and out of the vehicle.

At about 10:15 p.m., Williams is seen trying to open the driver’s side door while the victim sat inside. The two appeared to struggle over the door, the affidavit said.

Williams then pulled out a gun and shot the victim multiple times. He dragged the victim out of the car and onto the street, next to the curb.

Video shows Williams attempting to close the car door, but the victim’s leg was blocking it. He got out of the car and appeared to stomp on the victim until the leg was no longer in the way. Williams then drove off, running over the victim’s knee in the process, according to the affidavit.

Featured article

How police tracked down the suspect

Dig deeper:

The next day, a FLOCK camera captured the suspect vehicle traveling northbound on Botham Jean Boulevard. Investigators later confirmed the car was registered to Williams.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not been publicly released. It’s unclear whether Williams and the victim knew each other or why they repeatedly entered and exited the car in the hours leading up to the shooting.

Police have not yet released the video to the public.