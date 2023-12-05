Frisco man sentenced to 35 years in prison for robbing phone stores at gunpoint

A Frisco man was sentenced to more than 3 decades in prison after a string of aggravated robberies.

27-year-old Allieu Bayoh pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery this week.

Bayoh robbed a Frisco Verizon store at gunpoint on Nov. 26, 2021, taking dozens of cell phones, tablets and a victims' car.

The next day, Arlington police found him in the stolen car, with items from the robbery inside, including a victim's wallet and tablet.

Bayoh remained in custody until he posted bond on March 7, 2022.

On May 16, 2022, Bayoh robbed the same Frisco Verizon store at gunpoint.

10 days later, he committed a third robbery, this time at an AT&T Store in Frisco.

Investigators went to an address listed for Bayoh and found the vehicle used in the AT&T Store robbery, electronics and a loaded Glock.

"This guy committed armed robbery not once, not twice, but three times. Even switching cell phone providers didn’t help him escape the long arm of the law," said Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis in a statement.

A Collin County jury sentenced him to 35 years in prison.