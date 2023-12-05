Pharmacy burglars escape after high-speed chase from Mansfield to South Dallas

Police are looking for a pair of pharmacy burglars who got away during a high-speed chase.

Investigators say the men broke into a pharmacy near Matlock Road and Debbie Lane in Arlington around 5:30 a.m.

Surveillance cameras showed the men entering the business and attempting to break into a safe.

The pharmacy owner told officers she was able to talk to the burglars through her security system. When she announced to the burglars that the police were going to be called, they ran out of the store.

They may have stolen medication before getting away in a white Chevy Malibu.

Police in Mansfield reported another pharmacy break-in not far away around the same time.

Officers spotted the Malibu and tried to pull the driver over, but they say he took off and headed east.

The Malibu eventually wrecked in South Dallas, but the suspects ran off and have not been caught.