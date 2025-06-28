Allen teacher indicted on indecency with a child charges

article

An Allen elementary school teacher was recently indicted for indecency with a child.

Allen teacher indicted

What we know:

A grand jury indicted Austin White, a teacher at Preston Elementary School, on four charges of indecency with a child that involved sexual contact.

White, 29, turned himself in to the Collin County Sheriff's Office after the indictment.

Court documents show the alleged incident happened in September.

A letter to parents from the school district from earlier this year said that it had been notified of allegations that White had engaged in inappropriate communication and conduct with a student at Curtis Middle School.

The district said it informed the police and that White was removed from the classroom and placed on indefinite leave. Following the allegation, other students came forward accusing White of inappropriate behavior.

Allen Police say the case is still under investigation.

A trial in the case is still pending.