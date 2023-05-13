Victims remembered one week after Allen Premium Outlets mass shooting

A moment of silence was held Saturday afternoon, one week — to the minute — since a gunman took the lives of eight people and injured seven others in a mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets.

"For all of us, it’s still surreal," Inga Van Wagoner said.

Van Wagoner is among many who have said it’s terrifying how common mass shootings are becoming.

"And now it’s happened in our town," she added.

The city of Allen called for a citywide moment of silence at 3:36 p.m.

"And I just thought to myself, that could’ve been me had his plans changed," Cheryl Jackson recalled.

Jackson, like many others, still cannot fathom why Mauricio Garcia would take innocent lives.

Texas DPS said Garcia had neo-Nazi ideation.

The FBI is examining Garcia’s electronic devices and more.

The Associated Press reports Garcia’s social media posts suggest he planned the attack weeks in advance and researched when the shopping center would be the busiest.

Jackson, who runs a food pantry, said she was in Allen Saturday to comfort others and help make sure the memorial is kept clean.

"We didn’t have the answers, we just had the shoulders," Jackson said.

Eventually, items from the memorial will be turned over to family members of victims.

Saturday’s gathering was an opportunity to process pain and to remember, Cindy Cho, Kyu Cho, and James Cho, Daniela and Sofia Mendoza, Aishwarya Thatikonda, Christian LaCour, and Elio Cumana-Rivas.