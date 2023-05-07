Dallas Stars head coach Pete DeBoer admitted it has been hard to think about Sunday night's game against the Seattle Kraken with the news of Saturday's deadly shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets weighing over the team.

DeBoer started his news conference on Sunday addressing the shooting.

"I just want to acknowledge how heartbroken we are," he told the media.

DeBoer said the news hit close to home for the team, who he says shops at Allen outlets.

"Frankly when you hear about the victims as young as 5 years old you get tired of hearing it," the Stars coach said. "I think when you hear about Sandy Hook and Parkland and Nashville, unless it is in your backyard, you compartmentalize it and then when it happens in your backyard you realize the horror of it."

Related article

DeBoer called for leaders to come up with solutions to gun violence.

"I don't pretend to know the answer on how to fix it," he said. "But it's too great of a country and too many intelligent people not to do something about it."

The Stars canceled a watch party at PNC Plaza scheduled for Sunday night "out of respect for the victims, families and community of Allen."

The Stars taken on the Kraken in Seattle at 8:30 p.m.

North Texas Sports Organizations on Allen Premium Outlets Shooting

Other sports organizations in the region also sent out their condolences.

The Texas Rangers and Angels held a moment a silence for the victims ahead the teams' game in Anaheim on Sunday.

The Dallas Cowboys also posted a statement saying their hearts and prayers are with the victims, their families and their community.

FC Dallas also put out a statement saying, "the entire FC Dallas family grieves for the victims, their families and our community."