Allen Outlets Shooting: Funeral information released for mass shooting victims

Family and friends are preparing to say their final farewells to the people who were killed in Saturday’s mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets mall.

Funeral details have been released for the three members of the Cho family and 20-year-old mall security guard Christian LaCour.

Plans are still being made for the four other shooting victims.

Cho Family

Funeral services for Kyu and Cindy Cho, along with their 3-year-old son James, will be held Thursday night at New Song Church in Carrollton.

The family will be laid to rest Friday in Coppell.

The family’s 6-year-old son, William, was also shot and is still recovering in the hospital.

Extended family members have been caring for him and said they are focused on making sure he can lead a happy life with relatives.

Christian LaCour

A public celebration of life for Christian LaCour will take place next week.

The 20-year-old mall security guard was shot while trying to help others escape the gunfire.

His service will be at Cottonwood Creek Church in Allen at 11 a.m. Monday.

LaCour’s family encouraged all those who attend to express their true selves by wearing a t-shirt featuring a favorite band, movie, cartoon, video game, anime, comic book, or other science fiction theme.

Those are the things that brought him joy, they said.

How to Help the Victims

There are several ways to help the families of the victims killed and wounded at Allen Premium Outlets.

The city of Allen has a list of verified fundraisers on its website.

The FBI urged those who choose to donate to other fundraisers to vet them first because it has spotted fake fundraisers online.