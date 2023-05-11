Victims recovering from the shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets over the weekend continue to make progress.

An update from Medical City Healthcare on Thursday indicated that a victim was released from Medical City Children's Hospital. The patient did not appear in the hospital's update on Thursday after the hospital said Wednesday said the patient was in good condition.

No information about the victim, including their name and age, were released.

Medical City also says that it no longer has any patients from the shooting in critical condition. As of Sunday morning, there were 3 patients in critical condition.

Medical City McKinney is treating three patients in fair condition and one patient in good condition. Medical City Plano is treating one patient in good condition as well.

8 people were killed, and at least 9 others were injured in the shooting this Saturday.

How to Help the Victims

A list of approved and verified fundraisers are available on the City of Allen website.

The city says The Allen, TX Shooting Victims' Fund guarantees that families of the victims and those wounded will receive 100% of the funds.

The Support for Allen Fund will give money to local nonprofit agencies that provide mental health grief and trauma support for victims, their families and first responders.