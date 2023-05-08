Allen Outlets shooting: College student who sheltered people inside store shares vivid memory of shooting

article

Hundreds of shoppers and employees had to be escorted out of the Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday with their arms up, waiting for confirmation they were safe.

D'Mya Foy, an associate at one of the Allen Premium Outlet stores, is trying hard to refocus.

"I just have to move on, get the therapy. I need to be able to process the way I need to process everything," said the 19-year-old on Monday.

Saturday's traumatic events, resulting in 8 innocent lives lost and others injured, is significantly weighing on her mentally.

There was the adrenaline rush Foy experienced in getting people secured inside her store, and most disturbing she says, witnessing the carnage of the shooting scene's aftermath when leaving the area where police shot and killed the gunman.

"My job has reached out letting us know that they are providing somebody to speak to us if we need it," she said.

D'Mya calls the shooting an "unthinkable tragedy," and is considering a lot, including whether to return to her job.

"Yes and no. Yes, because I'm kind of scared to go back, because I don't know if this is going to happen again," said Foy.

Despite all, D'Mya at heart, is a loyal employee.

"With it being graduation season we already have a flow of people coming into the store, so for them to lose a member now would be, it would be very hard on them," she said.

She's a college student studying social work, fully realizing the gravity of it all.

"At 19 we should be at college parties having fun. Like working, having fun, spending time with family, going to parties, making mistakes in life probably, but not seeing a dead body," Foy said.