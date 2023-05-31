Allen man gets life without parole for child sex abuse

article

An Allen man was sentenced to life in prison without parole for sexually assaulting two children.

According to the Collin County District Attorney’s Office, 39-year-old Michael Whitfield was first accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old girl.

Whitfield was close to the little girl and her family and had ongoing access to her.

MORE: Collin County News

Featured article

She reportedly told a family member about the abuse and that family member reported it to the police.

During an investigation, detectives identified a second victim who was 8 years old at the time of the abuse.

Whitfield fled to Florida and was arrested there months after the investigation began.

He was brought back to Collin County to stand trial this month.

"This case shows that one child’s courage to tell a trusting adult can expose the sad but dark truth of how widespread a child predator’s harm reaches, to additional victims and their family members," DA Greg Willis said in a statement.

Jurors found Whitfield guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child and gave him a life sentence.

By law, he is not eligible for parole because the victim was under the age of 6.