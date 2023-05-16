Allen mall shooting memorial to be taken down Tuesday

The memorial that has grown outside Allen Premium Outlets will be taken down on Tuesday.

For the past week and a half, hundreds of people have stopped by the site at the southern end of the shopping center to pray, reflect and pay their respect to the victims of the mass shooting on May 6.

A gunman opened fire outside the shopping center killing eight people and injuring seven others.

A memorial for the Allen Premium Outlets mass shooting victims has been growing by the hour.

The victims included families, children, and friends who were enjoying their Saturday at the busy shopping center. A security guard was also killed trying to protect others.

Starting at 10 a.m., the Allen Fire Department will pick up the flowers, crosses, notes, teddy bears, and other items.

Some of the items will be given to the victims’ families.

The mall will reportedly remain closed until all funerals are complete.