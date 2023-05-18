Allen Mall Shooting: Memorial service planned for Elio Cumana-Rivas
GARLAND, Texas - A memorial service is set for Thursday afternoon for another victim of this month’s deadly mass shooting in Allen.
Elio Cumana-Rivas will be remembered starting at 4 p.m. at Pilar Funeral Home in Garland.
The 32-year-old was from Venezuela and had only lived in the United States for a few months.
His brother told FOX 4 he fled the violence in his home country and sought asylum in the U.S. in October 2022.
Elio Cumana-Rivas
Cumana-Rivas was one of eight people gunned down at Allen Premium Outlets nearly two weeks ago.
CONTINUED COVERAGE: Allen, Texas Mall Shooting
The gunman reportedly had a fascination with neo-Nazi beliefs and planned the attack when the shopping center would be the busiest.
The FBI is still examining the gunman's motives.