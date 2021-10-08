Allen ISD parents drop lawsuit over district’s lack of mask mandate

A group of Allen ISD parents have dropped their federal lawsuit against the district over masks, for now, as they now wait to see what develops from other ongoing lawsuits across the state.

The group said they are taking a pause and re-evaluating how to move forward.

Meanwhile, the district said it put forward a strong case, and called any further lawsuits on the issue "frivolous."

"They have a right to be protected and a right to be in a safe learning environment where they can thrive," Allen ISD parent Therissa Grefsrud.

After months of working to get masking and more safety precautions in place at Allen ISD, parents in the district are calling off a federal lawsuit that argued for their child’s right to life and health.

PREVIOUS STORY: Allen ISD parents file civil rights lawsuit over district’s lack of mask mandate

"Nobody has changed their resolve. Everybody is still, it's about the community safety and it's about our kids and our families," Allen ISD parent Christina Cabral said.

Parents and their attorneys say they’ve decided to take a pause to re-evaluate as other lawsuits across the state on similar issues work their way through the courts.

"The danger is still out there. The issues are still out there about protecting, you know, not only the kids’ well-being, but the whole community," Cabral added.

The district said that under Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order, they don’t have discretion to require masks on school property or at school events.

The district also said they have safety protocols that have resulted in low infection rates among students and staff.

Currently, there are 47 active cases among students and ten among staff.

In a statement, the district called the latest development a victory and stated:"Allen ISD is confident that it follows the law, and will continue to follow the law, and any future suit against the District regarding this matter would be frivolous."

"I think a lot of times it looks like we're kind of against a school district like, no, I'm here because of the school and I'm here because it's just we tried everything to be heard and we weren't heard," Grefsrud said.

Attorneys for Allen ISD parents who want masks and more stringent safety precautions said in a statement: "AISD continues to disregard medical advice from local, state and national entities and even Governor Abbott’s own executive order. Each day they continue to take unnecessary risks that impact the health of their employees, students and the community at large."

"Let's come together and come up with solutions that everybody can feel confident that we are all in this to protect our children's and protect our staff," Grefsrud said.

Attorneys for the Allen ISD parents would not say if they plan to re-file another suit in the future.

The group said they are closely watching other ongoing lawsuits over masks and safety precautions, including one against the school board members of Lago Vista ISD, Frisco ISD, Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, and Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD.