Former Denton County Sheriff in search of a liver donor after cancer diagnosis

The Brief Will Travis, a longtime law enforcement officer and former Denton County Sheriff, is battling bile duct cancer. After months of chemotherapy, his liver is deteriorating, and he urgently needs a partial liver transplant from a living donor. His family is asking for help in finding a donor.



A former Denton County Sheriff who spent years protecting his community is now fighting for his own life.

Will Travis was diagnosed with a rare liver disease and is in need of a liver donor.

Former Denton County Sheriff in search of a liver donor

What we know:

Doctors diagnosed Travis with bile duct cancer in March. After months of chemotherapy, his liver is deteriorating.

The next step is a transplant, but his medical team must first find someone willing to give him a part of their liver.

Every week, Travis puts on a Superman shirt before he goes to his chemotherapy appointments.

His family says they gave him the shirt because he always shows up and takes care of everyone else. Now, they are praying he receives some help in return.

What they're saying:

Travis's family refuses to let him fight alone, going with him to every appointment.

"No one stands alone in this family, and he doesn't go to chemotherapy alone," his wife, Kathy, said. "We're together, and he is our Superman."

His daughter, Dani Travis, knows the pain of receiving a life-changing call. She got one when she first learned her dad had cancer.

"You know, being states away and getting that call that your dad has cancer, that broke me," Dani said. "Knowing I'm states away and there's nothing I can do."

Now she hopes someone else will make a call that changes his life again.

"My dad spent his life and dedicated his life to answering the call, the law enforcement call, and helping others and keeping the community safe and doing just so much for everyone but himself," she said. "I'm really hoping there's someone that watches this and answers the call for him."

A Life of Service

The backstory:

Travis joined the Dallas Police Department in 1985, later became a DEA Special Agent, and served as the Denton County Sheriff.

"My whole life has just been about just serving other people. I've just loved doing it, and it's just been a great honor to walk out that door every morning and know that you get to help people," Travis said. "It doesn't get any better than that."

What's next:

In the meantime, Travis keeps putting on his Superman shirt every week and showing up for chemotherapy. He continues fighting, this time hoping someone will show up for him.

"We'll be there with a big ol' smile on and ready to do this," Travis said.

How you can help

What you can do:

Potential donors with B+, B-, O+ or O- blood types may be compatible for Travis's procedure.

People interested in exploring the process can visit livingdonordallas.org to learn more about living liver donation and complete the required donor form.