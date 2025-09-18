Allen ISD begins displaying Ten Commandments posters in classrooms following new Texas law

The Brief A new Texas law requires all public elementary and secondary schools to display the Ten Commandments in every classroom. Allen ISD announced it received a donation of over 1,500 posters and is now placing them in classrooms. A federal judge has temporarily blocked the law's enforcement in 11 other Texas school districts, citing a potential First Amendment violation.



In the Spring, the Texas Legislature passed Senate Bill 10, which requires the Ten Commandments be displayed on a donated poster sized at least 16 by 20 inches come September, when most new state laws go into effect.

The backstory:

The bill was made by Republican Sen. Phil King of Weatherford and signed into law in late June by Governor Greg Abbott, just one day after the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found a similar law in Louisiana was "plainly unconstitutional."

The court ruled that requiring schools to post the Ten Commandments would cause an "irreparable deprivation" of First Amendment rights. An Arkansas judge ruled similarly in a separate case.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - JUNE 25: The Ten Commandments Monument at the Capitol in Austin, Wednesday, June 25, 2025. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via Getty Images)

What we know:

As the bill is now in effect, districts are not required to print their own posters, but donations of posters that meet the requirements of the law must be accepted and displayed.

Allen ISD recently announced in a press release that they received a donation of more than 1,500 Ten Commandments posters from a local organization over the last few weeks. The posters meet the specifications outlined in the law and have been distributed to all campuses for placement in classrooms in the following days.

What they're saying:

"We recognize our families, students, and staff members will have varying personal opinions on the display of the Ten Commandments. Regardless of our personal beliefs, the law requires compliance from every public school district, and we are obligated to follow this directive. We appreciate your understanding as we adhere to the law," said Allen ISD Central Administration.

Big picture view:

The Ten Commandments are not part of the standard curriculum for most courses in Allen ISD. According to Allen ISD admin, they are only referenced in three high school classes:

9th Grade World Geography

10th Grade World History

12th Grade US Government

Teachers in other subjects are not required or advised to teach the Ten Commandments, per Allen ISD officials.