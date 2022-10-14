Allen High School teacher on leave while under investigation

article

A teacher in Allen, in Collin County, is accused of having an inappropriate communication with a student.

The Allen Independent School District told parents it placed the Allen High School teacher on administrative leave as it investigates the claims.

Police are also looking into the case, but have not yet charged anyone with a crime.

The teacher in question has been at Allen High School since 2017.

Allen ISD parents protest attendance realignment of elementary schools

The school district and Allen police are asking anyone with information to contact them.