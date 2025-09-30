Alleged shooters and accomplices in Alvarado ICE Facility ambush appear in federal court

The Brief Nine defendants appeared in court for an ambush-style shooting that injured a police officer at an Alvarado ICE facility in July. Prosecutors allege the group, which included a self-professed cult leader as the shooter, engaged in pre-attack planning and produced anarchist materials. The FBI testified that the defendants, who were wearing all black, brought over 50 rounds of ammunition and first-aid kits for potential gunshot wounds.



Nine defendants charged in connection to an ambush-style shooting of a police officer at an Alvarado ICE facility appeared in court today.

An FBI agent testified that Benjamin Song fired 11 shots toward the Alvarado police officer and corrections officers at the Prairieland ICE Detention Center this July.

In all, 50 rounds and multiple weapons were brought to the facility.

Cameras are not allowed inside federal court, but outside the courthouse there was a heightened police presence. The bomb squad responded to a bag left on the sidewalk by police and the media. It turned out to be landscape clippings.

In a courtroom on the second floor, 8 of the 9 defendants had a combined preliminary hearing. Federal prosecutors laid out their evidence that the group met at a residence for pre-attack planning meetings. Cooperating, the defendants told the FBI the alleged shooter, Benjamin Song, was a cult leader.

At one apartment, Ines and Elizabeth Soto had a printing production with industrial copiers to produce anarchist materials. Prosecutors claim they were associated with both antifa and a left-leaning tactical organization called SRA.

They communicated with encrypted messages over the app Signal and worried about people with antifa who wear yellow vests and tried to maintain order.

Saying, "Send projectiles over the yellow vests."

Investigators also found messaging that "blue lives don't matter."

An FBI agent testified that on the evening of July 4, the defendants were all wearing black with masks, which made distinguishing them on Closed Circuit TV (CCTV) challenging.

He said that Zachary Evetts used a knife to damage vehicles, while others spray-painted them, popped tires and headlights, and damaged AC coils on personal vehicles at the facility. With others setting off fireworks, unarmed corrections officers called the Alvarado Police Department to respond.

Song fired 11 shots, one hitting the Alvarado officer in the neck. He has since recovered.

After the shooting, song got away and remained a fugitive for more than a week. When he was arrested at defendant Rebecca Morgan's apartment, he had access to three weapons as a fugitive.

The FBI agent testified that in addition to weapons, the defendants brought first aid kits equipped with tourniquets for gunshot wounds.

They also communicated over handheld radios and brought bags to block cellphone signals.

In total, at least 16 people were charged in connection with the attack.