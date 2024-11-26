Ali's Thanksgiving stuffing recipe | The Ten

Ingredients:

1lb Mild Italian Sausage

2 Large Carrots Chopped

2 Large Stalks Celery Chopped

1 Medium Onion Choped

8-10 oz Crimini (Baby Portobella) Mushrooms Sliced

2-3 Cloves Garlic Minced

1 Large Bag Bread Cubes (Can be seasoned or plain)

2-3 Cups of Chicken Broth/Stock

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

In a large heavy saucepan on medium heat, sauté sausage and break up into small pieces.

Cook until there is no more pink. Remove sausage from pan but keep the fat.

Add sliced mushrooms and let them cook for 3-5 minutes. Once they have browned, add salt and pepper.

Remove mushrooms, then add a little bit of olive oil and a tablespoon of butter. Once bubbling, add chopped carrots, celery, and onion (mirepoix).

Sauté for 3-4 minutes until soft, season with salt and pepper, then add mushrooms and garlic to the pan.

Sauté another minute until garlic is fragrant. Return sausage to the pan and mix everything together.

Now add bread cubes a bit at a time, making sure to mix everything well.

Once all bread is mixed in, add about 1-2 cups of chicken broth to moisten everything up.

You can pour all of this to a baking pan and then transfer to a 350 degree preheated oven.

Cook for 15 minutes so everything can meld together.

When it is time to reheat just add more stock/broth as needed.

Tip:

You can always add more or less of anything in the recipe to fit the number of guests you're cooking for. This should feed about 8 people. I always like to make extra because everyone gets seconds.