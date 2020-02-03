Alignment Day: UIL announces high school classification changes

article

High schools across Texas learned which new opponents they’ll face for competition in sports.

The University Interscholastic League, the organization that regulates high school sports, announced its reclassification and realignment changes Monday morning.

Link: UIL 2020-2022 Reclassification and Realignment

School districts across the state are either growing or shrinking. So every two years the UIL places schools into classifications based on the student population. That classification affects which schools it will play in football, volleyball, basketball and so on.

Some coaches were planted in front of their computer Monday morning waiting to call other schools and fill out their schedules. But hundreds of coaches from across North Texas gathered in the Fort Worth suburb of North Richland Hills to work out schedules.

One coach likened it to Wall Street with all the wheeling and dealing.

“That’s why we’re all here, you know, so that we can get the schedule set for district but then if you need a non-district game you can run around and look for one,” said Arlington Lamar Coach Laban DeLay. “The parents have been beating on my door for the last couple of weeks. ‘What’s our schedule? What’s our schedule?’ It probably won’t be finalized today but we’ll have a really good feel of where we are gonna go after today.”

There are certain schools within a coach’s division that they’ll be guaranteed to play. The rest of the schedule will need to be filled out with other schools.

And sometimes if a school moves up or down in classification, then it’ll be facing a brand new set of opponents and a new set of travel plans for the away games.

Possibly one of the strangest alignment changes in terms of travel affects schools in Class 5A Division 1 District 7: Highland Park, Longview, McKinney North, Sherman, Tyler, West Mesquite and Wylie East.