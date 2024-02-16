Valentine's Day Murder: Police continue search for Arlington man's killers one year later

It's been just over a year since a father of six was murdered in Arlington, and police are still no closer to finding the people responsible for his death.

Ali Ismail was murdered on Valentine's Day last year. Surveillance showed two men trying to break into cars. Police believe they're responsible for his death, but they still haven't been identified.

Arlington police are relying on someone to come forward with information. All they know is they’re looking for two young males.

One year ago, they didn’t receive many tips. So now, they are asking again.

One year after Ismail was randomly shot and killed outside his home, Arlington police admit they have nothing.

"Admittedly, we are pleading for the public’s help to try to get some leads," said Arlington Police Lt. Alex Rosado.

Police are relying on one piece of grainy surveillance video.

Two young men were caught on camera pulling on door handles on Prentice Street minutes before the murder.

The 36-year-old had just finished working the night shift. Police say Ismail was met with immediate gunfire as soon as he pulled into his driveway.

Ismail’s wife and children heard the gunshots and ran outside, but a cascading string of bad luck led to limited evidence in this case.

"By the time officers responded to the scene, who knows how many vehicles left for work before we realized the suspects were grabbing door handles," Rosado said. "And that further taints evidence if we want to go back and collect it."

The murder happened in the early morning hours of Valentine’s Day 2023.

A heavy rainstorm overnight hindered detectives from grabbing any fingerprints. Plus, no cameras captured the suspects taking off.

A $10,000 reward is still on the table.

Friend Mustafa Yassin has been the spokesperson for the family.

"Somebody knows something," he said. "Somebody must have seen them, these people."

Yassin says his friend owned a trucking company to provide for his family.

Ismail’s widow told FOX 4 off camera she still lives in fear while raising six children. She was pregnant at the time of her husband’s murder. Due to the stress, she had a miscarriage.

For the last year, Yassin has been trying to help in any way possible.

"That lady is tough. She went through a lot that nobody is supposed to. I mean I am speechless when it comes to that. She has tough skin," he said. "Have to live the memory every day. It's hard. We are appealing to the public and the community."

Arlington police have and will continue to compare ballistics from the murder to other crimes in the city, but so far, no matches.