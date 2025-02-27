Fort Worth man sentenced to life for killing game room clerk in robbery

article

The Brief A man was sentenced to life in prison without parole for fatally shooting a game room clerk during a robbery in Fort Worth. The suspect and an accomplice stole money from the victim and others before fleeing to a hotel, where they split the cash. Two others involved in the crime also face capital murder charges.



A man was sentenced to life in prison after fatally shooting a game room clerk and robbing him in south Fort Worth.

The robbery

What we know:

On March 4, 2021, Albert Gonzalez and an accomplice were dropped off at a smoke shop and game room on Altamesa Boulevard in Fort Worth.

Gonzalez, 29, pulled out a gun and pointed it at an employee. The employee was identified as Mahmoud Ghanim, a 37-year-old from Arlington.

When Ghanim raised his hand and tried to push the gun away, Gonzalez shot him in the torso, according to court documents. Ghanim died from the gunshot wound.

After the shooting, Gonzalez and his accomplice, identified as Renay Juan Moreno, stole money and cellphones from others in the store. They also went through Ghanim’s pockets, took his cash, and stole a bag of money from the business.

Gonzalez and Moreno then left the scene, where a driver picked them up and took them to a hotel, where they divided the stolen money. The driver was later identified as Suzann Meranda Aleman.

Life in prison conviction

Gonzalez received an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Both Moreno and Aleman also face charges of capital murder in connection with the crime.