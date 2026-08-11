Alaskan Halibut à la Plancha
Yield: 4 portions Portion: 6 oz halibut Style: À la plancha / pan-seared
Ingredients
Alaskan Halibut
- · 4 (6–7 oz) portions Alaskan halibut
- · Kosher salt, to taste
- · White pepper, to taste
- · 1 tbsp clarified butter or avocado oil
- · 2 tbsp cold unsalted butter, cut into cubes
- · 1 lemon
- · 1 small shallot, thinly sliced
- · Fresh thyme
Spiced Coconut Broth
- · 1 ⅔ cups fish stock
- · 1 ¼ cups coconut milk
- · 3 tbsp sliced shallots
- · 1 ½ tbsp sliced fresh ginger
- · 2 cloves garlic, smashed
- · 1 small lemongrass stalk, bruised
- · 1 kaffir lime leaf
- · ¾ tsp coriander seeds
- · ⅓ tsp cumin seeds
- · ½ tsp ground turmeric
- · 2 tsp lime juice, plus more to taste
- · 1 ½ tsp fish sauce
- · 1 ½ tsp soy sauce
- · 1 tsp brown sugar
- · 1 tbsp unsalted butter
- · Salt, to taste
- · Fresh cilantro stems, optional
Glazed Carrots
- · 12 oz baby carrots
- · 1 tbsp unsalted butter
- · 1 tbsp honey
- · 2 tbsp orange juice
- · 2 tbsp water
- · ½ tsp fresh ginger, minced
- · Salt, to taste
- · Black pepper, to taste
- · Fresh orange zest
Crispy Shallots
- · 3 large shallots
- · ¾ cup potato starch
- · ½ tsp salt
- · ¼ tsp white pepper
- · Neutral oil, for frying
Method
- Prepare the Spiced Coconut Broth1. In a saucepan, gently sweat the shallots, garlic, ginger and lemongrass in a small amount of oil. Do not brown.2. Add the coriander seeds, cumin seeds and turmeric. Toast for 30–45 seconds until fragrant.3. Add the fish stock and simmer for about 15 minutes.4. Add the coconut milk and kaffir lime leaf. Simmer gently for another 15–20 minutes. Do not boil aggressively.5. Strain the broth through a fine-mesh strainer and return it to the saucepan.6. Stir in the fish sauce, soy sauce, brown sugar and lime juice.7. Whisk in the butter until smooth and glossy.8. Taste and adjust with salt and additional lime juice as needed. The finished broth should be rich and aromatic, with a subtle spice and bright acidity.
- Prepare the Glazed Carrots1. Peel and trim the carrots so they are uniform in size.2. Place the carrots, butter, honey, orange juice, water and ginger in a sauté pan. Season lightly with salt and pepper.3. Bring to a gentle simmer and cover.4. Cook until the carrots are tender but still have a slight bite.5. Remove the lid and continue cooking until the liquid reduces to a glossy glaze that coats the carrots.6. Finish with fresh orange zest.
- Make the Crispy Shallots1. Slice the shallots very thinly and separate the rings.2. Toss lightly with the potato starch, salt and white pepper.3. Shake off any excess starch.4. Heat neutral oil to 325–350°F.5. Fry the shallots until golden brown and crisp.6. Transfer to a rack or paper towels to drain and season immediately with a little additional salt, if desired.
- Cook the Halibut1. Pat the halibut dry and remove any pin bones.2. Season lightly with kosher salt and white pepper immediately before cooking.3. Heat a heavy sauté pan or plancha over medium-high to high heat until very hot.4. Add the clarified butter or avocado oil.5. Place the halibut presentation-side down and sear until deeply golden brown.6. Add the cold butter, sliced shallot and fresh thyme. Baste the halibut with the foaming butter.7. Carefully turn the halibut and finish cooking gently.8. Cook until the center reaches approximately 140–145°F, allowing for carryover cooking.9. Finish with a squeeze of fresh lemon juice.
Plating
- Spoon approximately 3–4 oz of warm spiced coconut broth into each shallow bowl.
- Place the seared halibut in the center, golden-crusted side facing up.
- Arrange the glazed carrots around the halibut.
- Finish generously with crispy shallots.
- Garnish with fresh cilantro or micro cilantro and a little lime zest.
- A small drizzle of cilantro oil may be added, if desired.