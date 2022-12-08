AirBNB cracking down on unauthorized New Year's Eve parties in Dallas

article

AirBNB announced it is taking extra steps to try to prevent disruptive, unauthorized parties over New Year Eve weekend.

The company says it will ban certain one-night bookings during New Year's Eve for home listings in Dallas and across the country.

The ban affects people without a positive account history, or no booking history at all.

AirBNB says since the defenses were put into place in 2020 they estimate they've seen a drop in party incidents of 56%.

In Dallas, the company says over 2,450 people were kept from booking over New Year's Eve 2021.

The announcement comes as the city of Dallas is considering a ban on short-term rentals in neighborhoods.