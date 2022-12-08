AirBNB cracking down on unauthorized New Year's Eve parties in Dallas
article
DALLAS - AirBNB announced it is taking extra steps to try to prevent disruptive, unauthorized parties over New Year Eve weekend.
The company says it will ban certain one-night bookings during New Year's Eve for home listings in Dallas and across the country.
The ban affects people without a positive account history, or no booking history at all.
RELATED: Airbnb has a plan to fix cleaning fees
AirBNB says since the defenses were put into place in 2020 they estimate they've seen a drop in party incidents of 56%.
In Dallas, the company says over 2,450 people were kept from booking over New Year's Eve 2021.
The announcement comes as the city of Dallas is considering a ban on short-term rentals in neighborhoods.